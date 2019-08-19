Soc Trang attracts investments for wind energy development in Vietnan

This South Vietnamese province in the Mekong Delta attracted in the first seven months of the year investments to boost seven renewable energy projects, including four in wind energy.

With a coastline of 72 kilometers and an average wind speed of 6 to 6.4 meters per second, Soc Trang has great potential in the development of wind power. The locality has planned to deploy renewable energy areas to achieve a total capacity of more than three thousand megawatts (MW), including 1,470 MW of 22 stations destined to the development of wind energy.

Earlier, on August 14, the provincial authorities held a working session with the Pondera Consult Group, from the Netherlands, on coastal wind farms, combined with an international port on the Soc Trang coast.

This Dutch company confirmed its great interest in cooperation with the province, considering the great agricultural potential of the region.