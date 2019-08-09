E.ON celebrates opening of Stella Wind Farm

E.ON celebrated the grand opening of its Stella Wind Farm, a 201 megawatt (MW) project, located in Kenedy County, Texas.

“In addition to creating high-paying local jobs, the Stella Wind Farm will generate more than $25 million in local community benefits over the life of the project in the Kenedy County area,” said Silvia Ortin, Chief Operating Officer, North America and E.ON Climate & Renewables Board Member. “This additional revenue will support essential county services and local schools.”

Stella consists of 67 3 MW wind turbines built by Nordex, came online in December 2018 and represents an investment of more than $200 million in the county.

Approximately 300 construction jobs were created to bring the project online and local contractors spent more than $12 million on local products and services.

E.ON has developed, built, and operates more than 3,800 MW of solar, wind and energy storage projects across the U.S., with more on the way.

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the 2018 financial year, more than 43,000 employees from 100 nations generated sales of around €30 billion. Around 32 million customers purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more than $12 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity.