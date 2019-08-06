Wind power in Cuba: Wind turbines towers will be manufactured in Las Tunas

The Paco Cabrera Metallic Structures Company, known as Metunas, will be the first in the country to manufacture tubular towers for the assembly of wind turbines, after completing the installation of the required equipment.

In that industry, one of the main ones in the eastern province of Las Tunas, a workshop is set up with a foaming machine, capable of working sheets up to 80 millimeters thick and giving them a cylindrical or conical shape, depending on the requirements.

Odalis Pérez Rivero, the director of Investment and Development of METUNAS, explained that through cooperation with the People’s Republic of China, it was possible to acquire a production line that covers all processes: cutting, forming, assembly, welding, internal transportation of the product and Your cleaning and painting.

He stressed that with the completion of this investment, Metunas will be technologically equipped for the manufacture of tubular towers for the assembly of wind turbines, which will undoubtedly contribute to boosting the generation of electricity through wind power.

Odalis Pérez Rivero, the director of Investment and Development of METUNAS, insisted that the installed equipment will allow not only to manufacture wind turbine towers, but also other metal structures such as tanks, ducts, chimneys and silos.

In addition, the external areas of the industry are conditioned to achieve proper storage and dispatch of finished productions.

This workshop is the only one of its kind in the country, and the investment guarantees the care of the environment, by eliminating the emission of metallic powders into the atmosphere.

These will undoubtedly be notable potentials for import substitution, the promotion of exportable products and the goal of fully exploiting the potential of Cuban industry.