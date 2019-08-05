Senvion India to gain operational control for better local wind energy market positioning

Senvion announced that it has decided to transform Senvion India into an independent standalone operational wind power business unit. The new arrangement means that Senvion India can operate independently to offer all wind turbines to its clients including in-country wind turbine supply agreements, engineering, manufacturing, local R&D support and wind farm service provision.

The arrangement will help the company serve local clients in a growing wind farm market in the best possible way by improving efficiency and streamlining operations. Senvion India will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Senvion GmbH.

Senvion India will be furnished with all licences to the extend necessary, R&D knowhow and technical support in order to strengthen local capabilities. The Senvion 2.3M wind turbines is the first fully modular platform that can be customized throughout India and other global wind farm markets to deliver business case certainty associated with lowest Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) to customers. The first 2.3M130 was recently installed in Gujarat and is one of the largest wind turbines installed in India, generating sufficient electricity to provide over 1,500 Indian homes with clean energy. The wind turbine is scheduled to receive full certification before the end of this year.

Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion, says: “Senvion India is in a unique position within our business as it offers the full scope of supply, service and manufacturing. Combined with the significant potential for growth within the Indian market, this opportunity means that we can offer our customers even greater local support and full turnkey EPC provision while ensuring full access to localised R&D support for turbines. Simultaneously, we continue to focus on our accelerated M&A process to potentially sell Senvion as a whole.”

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, adds: “This decision marks another important milestone for Senvion India, following on from the recent successful installation of the first Senvion 2.3M130. I believe this move will enable us to offer an even higher level of local quality R&D, engineering support and customer service to our clients.”

Senvion India headquarters are located in Mumbai covering all sales, project management, and service activities for the region. A dedicated Research & Development Centre operates out of Bangalore and the recently expanded nacelle manufacturing plant is located in Baramati.