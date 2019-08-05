Argentina awards 10 wind energy projects

The Ministry of Energy awarded 38 million million renewable energy investment projects for a total power of 259.08 megawatts (MW), within Round 3 of the RenovAr Program, whose details will be published in the next days in the Official Gazette, reported today the Ministry of Finance.

“These projects represent investments of more than US $ 368 million and will generate approximately more than 1,000 new jobs between construction and operation and maintenance,” he said in a statement.

He stressed that “in total, Round 3 will generate electricity to supply 250,000 homes and has as its characteristic the use of the capacities available in the medium-voltage networks of the distributors, and the possibility of giving rise to the participation of non-traditional actors of the energy sector, increasing the number of companies that generate electricity from renewable sources. “

In the detail of the awards by generation source, the Treasury Palace indicated that “10 wind power technology projects were awarded for 128.7 MW of power, 13 projects of photovoltaic solar technology for 96.75 MW of power, 2 projects of biomass for 8.5 MW, 6 biogas projects for 12.75 MW, 1 Sanitary Landfill Biogas project for 5 MW and 6 projects for Small Hydroelectric Arovechamiento for 7.38 MW “.

The new projects will be carried out in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chaco, Córdoba, Formosa, La Pampa, Mendoza, Salta, San Juan, San Luis, Santa Cruz and Santa Fe.

The prices awarded for technology were:

Wind turbines 58.44 52.50

Photovoltaic Solar 57.58 54.22

Biomass 106.15 105.90

Biogas 158.57 152.50