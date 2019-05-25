Masdar, EDF to build 800 MW hybrid concentrated solar power plant in Morocco

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) said the project, which will have a total installed capacity of 800 MW, is the world’s first advanced hybridisation of concentrated solar power (CSP) and photovoltaic (PV) technologies.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) said its consortium comprising EDF Renewables, a world leader in renewable energy electricity and Green of Africa has been awarded the tender for the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the Noor Midelt Phase 1 multi-technologies solar power plant.

The 800 MW plant will be located 20 km north of the town of Midelt in central Morocco, in the high plains surrounding the Moulouya River and between the Middle and High Atlas Mountains.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2019, while energy will be delivered to the grid in 2022, said a statement from Masdar.

Noor Midelt Phase 1 is the third project that EDF Renewables and Masdar will be working on together.