AWEA statement on Gov. Hogan’s Clean Energy Jobs Act decision

Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan today announced that he would allow the Clean Energy and Jobs Act (CEJA) to pass into law. The law will establish a 50 percent by 2030 renewable portfolio standard (RPS) and is the culmination of years of dedicated work from the Maryland State Legislature. CEJA will help deliver affordable, clean energy to Marylanders and ensure the state’s offshore windpower industry remains competitive.

The governor coupled the announcement with a call for 100 percent clean electricity by 2040 and a commitment to submit a plan to the General Assembly on the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

“AWEA applauds Gov. Hogan’s decision to allow the Clean Energy Jobs Act to take effect and for proposing new ideas to move Maryland’s clean energy economy forward,” said Andrew Gohn, Director, Eastern State Affairs, AWEA. “Leadership from the Governor and the Maryland General Assembly to expand the state’s RPS will drive new investments in the state’s clean energy resources, spur new jobs and opportunities for communities across the state, and secure infrastructure improvements vital to growing the state’s offshore wind industry.”

This legislation made it to the Governor’s desk thanks to the leadership of bill sponsors Senator Brian Feldman and Delegate Cheryl Glenn, as well as Committee Chairs Senator Delores Kelly and Delegate Dereck Davis, Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, and Senate President Mike Miller. The legislation also owes its success to the late House Speaker Michael Busch, remembered as a great clean energy leader in the state.