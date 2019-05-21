Siemens Gamesa signs multibrand service contract with Pattern Energy for 218 MW in Texas, USA

Siemens Gamesa expands its multibrand service footprint with the addition of Pattern Energy’s Panhandle Wind 1 facility consisting of 118 units of 1.85-87 MW GE wind turbines.

Agreement covers four years of operations and maintenance of all turbines, including SCADA diagnostic analysis to maximize Pattern Energy’s business case.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announces it has signed a four-year O&M agreement with Pattern Energy for its 218-MW Panhandle Wind 1 facility, consisting of 118 units of 1.85-87 MW GE wind turbines. The company will begin servicing the turbines later this year in Carson County, Texas.

“Siemens Gamesa is a strong service provider and we count on them to optimize performance and to realize the full value of our wind turbine fleet,” said Kevin Devlin, Senior VP of Operations, Pattern Energy.

The deal features a service and maintenance agreement, offering the best in scale and flexibility to maximize energy asset returns. By leveraging Siemens Gamesa’s technical experience and capabilities for servicing turbines of other manufacturers, the company is able to improve the performance and reliability of the GE technology. Siemens Gamesa will implement a full range of value-added analytics, including NEM Solutions and SCADA Diagnostics.

“With Pattern Energy’s high expectations of service providers, we are proud to support them in solving complex challenges with the assurance of maximizing project profitability and output. This agreement allows Pattern Energy to realize the best possible return on investment for their Panhandle Wind 1 fleet,” says Darnell Walker, Service CEO of Siemens Gamesa for the Americas region.

Siemens Gamesa has been actively maintaining wind turbines from other manufacturers since 2010. The new agreement brings Siemens Gamesa’s total multi-brand turbine servicing portfolio to more than 1 GW. With nearly 57 GW under service globally, including around 1 GW of multi-brand turbines, Siemens Gamesa is a leading service provider in the industry.

In the U.S, Siemens Gamesa has currently over 10,000 wind turbines in operation with a combined capacity of nearly 20 GW, and has a strong U.S. footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.