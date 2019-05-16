Global Wind Energy Council welcomes GE Renewable Energy as its latest board level Member

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is pleased to welcome GE Renewable Energy as its latest board level member. GE Renewable Energy is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of onshore and offshore wind turbines and provider of energy system solutions. The company operates across 35 countries with a total installed wind capacity of 62 GW. It is currently deploying a prototype of the Haliade X offshore wind turbine, which will be the world’s largest at 12MW.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “We are delighted to welcome one of the leading players in the wind industry to our membership and board. GE Renewable Energy brings international reach and a wealth of technical expertise at a time when we are committed to spreading the benefits of wind energy to new markets. Whether it is accelerating the development of offshore wind through participating in our Global Offshore Wind Task Force or empowering gender equality in the industry by being a supporting partner for our Women in Wind Initiative, GE Renewable Energy is an important ally for GWEC’s expanding activities.”

Thibault Desclee de Maredsous, Chief Marketing Officer of GE Renewable Energy said: “It is a great honour for GE Renewable Energy to join Global Wind Energy Council’s Board. For almost 15 years now, GWEC has established a second-to-none position for the wind industry and its most important stakeholders and players around the world. Today, the wind industry not only benefits our environment but is also a smart, profitable, long-term investment. We really look forward to collaborating closely with all the other members to continue driving this momentum and ensure that wind power generation continues to drive the transformation of the energy ecosystem and to support global climate change needs”.

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.