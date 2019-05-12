IRENA to Drive Clean Energy Transition at Ministerial in Vancouver

From 27-29 May, Ministers from over 25 countries will gather in Vancouver to accelerate progress towards a clean energy future. The objective of this year’s 10th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM10) and 4th Mission Innovation (MI-4) hosted by Canada is to advance the development of clean energy policy, technology and innovation globally. The Canadian host will particularly highlight the leadership of women, Indigenous peoples and youth in the energy sector.

IRENA will be present, widely engaging in high-level meetings and side-events, therewith contributing to driving the clean energy transition further. IRENA’s delegation will be led by Director-General Francesco La Camera.

In addition to the Agency’s participation in ministerial plenary session, IRENA’s engagement will mainly focus on innovation, long-term energy planning and gender equality in the energy sector.

IRENA will provide insights about its recently published Innovation Landscape for a Renewable-Powered Future report focusing on innovations in market design that complement technology-driven innovation. The objective is to showcase innovation and feature cutting-edge technologies and solutions from around the world.



A dedicated session on long-term planning will provide an opportunity to share the key policy-relevant insights from the 1-year CEM long-term energy scenarios (LTES) Campaign and will allow attendees to discuss and debate the implications. The event aims at assisting policy and decision makers in understanding how long-term energy scenarios can inform their planning processes for the global transition. The event will also explore transition challenges and how these are reflected in scenarios and policy changes. Event Flyer . For more information see



IRENA will contribute to the ministerial debate on gender equality by presenting its latest report on Renewable Energy: A Gender Perspective. The objective is to rise awareness and improve the participation of women in the clean energy sector as well as close the gender gap.

More information on the website of CEM20/MI-4.