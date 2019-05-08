Pöyry to work in one of the biggest wind farm projects in Thailand

The 260 MW Hanuman Wind Farm Project owned by the Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (EA), the largest renewable energy company in the SET, chose Pöyry as its engineering provider to contribute engineering services for the WTG erection and commissioning of the wind farms.

Recently entered commercial operation, the 260 MW Hanuman Wind Farm Project, composing five sub-projects located in Chaiyaphum Province, is set to be one of the biggest of its kind in Thailand.

Pöyry’s tasks included reviewing and inspecting the WTG supplier’s site management plans, progress reports and commissioning and testing reports, monitoring the actual progress of erection and commissioning works and regular reporting to owner, attending system walk downs to identify punch list items, as well as re-inspections after remedial actions by WTG supplier.

Pöyry revealed in its statement published on April 30 that it was selected to handle the project’s OE services because of its widespread experience and reliability that Pöyry has gained from dealing in several wind farm projects and power sector consulting engineering companies in Southeast Asia for many years.

The electricity output from the project is expected to be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), per Thailand’s power purchase agreement.

Esa Holttinen, Pöyry’s Business Director, Wind Power, said that the outgrowth from the Hanuman project is very compatible with the aspiration of Pöyry that is to create sustainable solutions for the next generation accross the world.

“As one of the biggest wind power projects in Southeast Asia, the Hanuman project sets an example to South East Asian nations on how to substantially increase the domestic renewable energy production in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions, to diversify national energy production portfolio, and to reduce long term operating cost of the power system,” said Holttinen.

Nilobon Bantoey

scandasia.com