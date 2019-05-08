New Task Force to tackle aviation-related issues in wind energy

WindEurope has launched a new Aviation Task Force, gathering a wide range of stakeholders to tackle one of the major challenge areas for wind power today.

The launch of the Aviation Task Force is timely: according to many in the wind turbines sector, aviation-related issues are now the leading cause of permitting problems across several Member States. Chaired by Thales’ Steve Smith and Vattenfall’s Dujon Collin, the Aviation Task Force’s core group comprises National Associations and industry stakeholders. Together, they will work towards a happy coexistence between wind energy and other aviation groups. This will require coordination between a vast range of stakeholders, including Civil and Military Aviation Authorities on both national and international levels.

In order to have an impact, it is crucial that the Task Force has a clear picture of what is happening at international level and across EU countries. Accordingly, the first step the Task Force will undertake is the national and international mapping of current projects, initiatives, success stories, issues and challenges across Member States. This mapping will also pay close attention to the international and national targets and ambitions of Member States in terms of renewables, electrification, permitting and relations with the aviation sector. The mapping will start from a macro-level.

Other work streams will include the harmonisation of lighting and marking requirements, radar-related issues and space competition.

WindEurope is still seeking industry support for the Aviation Task Force. If you wish to be included in the Aviation Task Force mailing list, please contact Mattia Cecchinato today.