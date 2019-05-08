2019 China International Concentrated Solar Power Conference

In 2018, three Chinese demonstration Concentrated Solar Power projects with a total capacity of 200MW have been put into operation. In 2019,China will continue to develop CSP market vigorously, and there are 350MW new installed capacity will be added.



Meanwhile, SEPCO 3and NWEPDI have been fully involved in the construction of Morocco NOOR2&3 CSP projects;Shanghai Electric participates in Dubai 700MW CSP projects as EPC contractor;CGGC & SUPCON Solar won the EPC contract of the Greek MINOS 50MW tower CSP project. Predictably, China will be a key player of global CSP market.



Based on Chinese CSP market, aiming at connecting global CSP enterprises, ” Building the Global CSP Community“ is the theme of The sixth China International CSP station conference (CPC2019),which will be held in Suzhou,China,on July10th~12th.

Since 2014, the CSPPLAZA annual conference has been consecutively held for five years with nearly 4000 participants in total from all over the world.As the wind vane of the CSP industry, CSPPLAZA Annual Conference has now formed a wide-ranging influence in the global CSP industry. Under the theme of “Building the Global CSP Community?, the Conference is to help all industry participants to develop together in a sustainable way.

Who will attend ?

CSP insiders in China and overseas famous CSP Enterprises. Previous CPC conference attendees are:

What you will learn from the conference

In three days, several forums will be held then– the main forum under the theme of “ Building the Global CSP Community” , and other eight sub-forums including?

*Construction and O&M of CSP demonstration projects.

*Innovation and Application of CSP Technology.

*Diversified market applications of concentrating solar heat and heat storage technology.

What you will get from this conference

*Understanding the dynamics of global CSP including China’s demonstration projects (5 projects will be finished during then),and overseas Noor project\ ashalim\ kathu\ Dubai 700MWprojects\ Shagaya project,etc.

*To get deep communication and seek more cooperation opportunities.

*There are more than 80 sponsors covering the whole industry chain. You will find all you need here.

As honorary sponsor of CPC2019, members of ESTELA and Protermosolar will enjoy 20% off discount of registration fee. Please click the link to know more about CPC2019.

