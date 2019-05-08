Navarre streamlines the authorization of wind power with a new decree

With its entry into force, the General Directorate in the field of energy will be the only administrative interlocutor of the promoters and the demand for PSIS to wind energy will be eliminated.

The Government of Navarre has approved, in its session today, a regional decree that streamlines the authorization of wind turbines in Navarre. This new Regional Decree, which repeals another of 1996, establishes a procedure more in accordance with Law 24/2013, of December 26, of the Electricity Sector, in order to ensure the functionality of the process, the simplification of procedures of wind farm and safety of those who promote this type of facility.

Of the significant progress of the new norm, in terms of simplification and agility in the procedures, is that the General Directorate competent in energy matters becomes the only interlocutor for those who want to promote new wind farms or modify existing ones. That is, from the entry into force of the decree, centralize the procedures of public information and consult administrations and interested individuals, coordinate environmental and urban development procedures, as well as administrative authorizations for construction and operation.

On the other hand, the requirement for processing by Sectoral Projects Supramunicipal Incidence (PSIS) is deleted. In this way, the process is simplified and streamlined and the parks are allowed to be formalized on a case-by-case basis and not only large projects.

Likewise, for those parks whose authorization is being processed upon the entry into force of this statutory decree, they will be automatically converted into authorization applications for authorized activities on undeveloped land and will be adapted ex officio by the Department responsible for spatial planning. the provisions contained in this standard. The procedures already performed will be validated.

Renewable energies, strategic for Navarre

Navarra is a European benchmark in terms of renewable energy, with a historic technological and industrial commitment to its development. The Smart Specialization Strategy 2016-2030 (S3) incorporates renewable energies as one of the strategic areas for the economy and development of the Autonomous Community.

The electrical production from wind energy and its promotion have undoubted advantages, such as a lower environmental impact, the zero cost of the raw materials used and the use of an endogenous source of energy. In this way, the new decree is fully consistent with the long-term energy transition objectives set out in the Navarre Horizonte 2030 Energy Plan, specifically the substantial modification of the energy mix with the consequent reduction in GHG emissions and the increase in weight of production from renewable energies in total final energy consumption. Likewise, the streamlining of the processing of wind farms contributes to the development and consolidation of an economic sector of notable importance for the economy of Navarre.

This new norm includes the requirements that the parks must comply with, whether they are new or modifications of the existing ones, such as the authorization of facilities, documentation to be presented, environmental impact study, public information, and consultation with public administrations and interested persons. In addition, it details the characteristics of the start of the environmental and urban planning procedures, declaration of environmental impact, urban authorization and prior administrative authorization, period of applications, authorization of exploitation, and land restitution.

For the purposes of the new decree, the wind farm is understood as the installation dedicated to the production of electrical energy using wind as its primary energy. It will be constituted by a wind turbine or a group of them, electrically interconnected and with a single point of connection to the transport or distribution network. Also part of the park will be its evacuation infrastructures, which include the connection with the transport or distribution network and, where appropriate, the transformation of electrical energy, as well as access to new construction or modification of existing ones.