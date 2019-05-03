Wind energy in Finland: Vestas wind turbines for a wind farm

Vestas has received a 71 MW wind power order from VALOREM, a major player in the French wind energy market, for the Saunamaa and Suolakangas wind farm projects located in southern Finland. The wind farms are VALOREM’s first in Finland.

To maximise power production and cater for local tip height requirements, the Saunamaa project will feature a customised Vestas solution, including eight V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with a 135m hub height specifically developed for the site. The Suolakangas project comprises nine V150-4.2 MW turbines, featuring Vestas’ standard towers with a hub height of 155m.

Located in Finland, the sites’ cold climate conditions are dealt with through Vestas’ Anti-Icing-SystemTM that efficiently manages ice formation on blades during operation to maximise energy production. Targeting icing only where and when it is needed minimises the system’s power consumption and maximises the effective climatic operating range.

Jean-Yves Grandidier, Founder and President of VALOREM said: “We are very pleased to initiate the construction of our first Finnish wind farms. These two projects mark the beginning of a successful platform for VALOREM in the Nordics with a portfolio of more than 700 MW of assets under development with developer Megatuuli. We are happy to have found in our partnership with Vestas the right technology, especially through anti-icing, to get the most of the assets.”

“This order, from our valued, long-term partner VALOREM, once again underlines our ability to deliver profitable, customised wind energy solutions under merchant market conditions, offering the lowest cost of energy to the Finnish market. We thank VALROEM for choosing Vestas as partner for their market entry to Finland and look forward to maximising our customer’s return on investment”, says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines and a full-scope service agreement (AOM 5000) for 25 years. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2020.