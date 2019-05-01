Vattenfall to buy 300MW of power from Dutch wind farm

Vattenfall has signed a long-term power purchasing agreement (PPA) to buy 300MW of renewable electricity from an upgraded Zeewolde wind farm in the Netherlands.

As per the PPA, Vattenfall will purchase power generated from 83 of the total 91 turbines, to be installed at the wind farm. With a total of 91 turbines, the wind farm will generate about 850GWh of energy every year. This could power nearly 280,000 households per year, while avoiding 500,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Zeewolde wind farm is an existing one, which included 220 wind wind turbines. But, it will be upgraded with lesser and more powerful and efficient wind turbines. The intended number of turbines is 91 and once upgraded, it will generate about 320MW of clean electricity. The replacement is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The wind farm is owned by more than 200 farmers, residents and entrepreneurs from the outskirts of Zeewolde. It is one of the largest farmers / civil wind collective in Europe. The repowering could begin by the end of this year.

Windpark Zeewolde managing director Sjoerd Sieburgh Sjoerdsma said: “In Vattenfall we have a solid partner in the first place, one with extensive experience in this area. I also find it positive to see that a local organization such as ours and an internationally operating company like Vattenfall, know how to find each other.”

After signing this PPA, Vattenfall now has a combined capacity of 6.5GW across various markets.

Vattenfall senior originator Peter Buskermolen said: “Vattenfall wants to make a fossil-free living possible within one generation. The purchase of sustainable electricity from this wind farm fits perfectly with that strategy. More and more people want to switch to sustainable energy. With this collaboration we can help to meet that demand.”

Earlier this month, the Swedish energy company selected Siemens Gamesa to supply 76 of its 10MW wind turbines for the 370MW Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 wind farm off the Dutch coast. If Vattenfall also wins the auction to build the Hollandse Kust Zuid 3&4 wind farm, Siemens Gamesa’s order will increase to 152 turbines in total.