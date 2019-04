Wind energy sets single-day record in Iowa. It’s been a breezy April, and as it turns out, that wind set records in Iowa.

MidAmerican Energy set a new one-day record for the most wind energy generated.

On April 10, wind farms in the state generated more than 111,000-megawatt hours of energy, beating the previous record by 9,000 hours.

The state of Iowa generates more than 30 percent of its electricity with wind power, ranking second in the United States.