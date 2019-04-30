World Wind Energy Conference and Exhibition WWEC2019 “Large-scale Integration of Wind Power” Rio de Janeiro

The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) and Renewable Energy Centre – UFPE are pleased to invite papers and presentations for the 18th World Wind Energy Conference and Exhibition (WWEC2019), taking place on 25-27 November 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main theme of WWEC2019 is “Large-scale integration of wind power”.

WWEC2019 will focus on the opportunities offered by a renewable energy strategy which includes wind power as a cornerstone of a country’s energy supply system that is based on renewable energy. Such system will connect the different fields of energy utilisation such as electricity, transportation, industrial processes and heating/cooling. Flexibility options in generation as well as in consumption, storage and other backup technologies will play a key role in a smart energy supply system of the future.

WWEC2019 host country Brazil as one of the leaders in many renewable energy technologies and therefore an ideal location to discuss progress, challenges and achievements of a renewable energy world.

Wind energy experts from all over the world will gather at WWEC2019 to discuss lessons learned and success stories in the renewable energy sector.

WWEA and the Renewable Energy Centre invite the wind and renewable energy community from around the world to join us to help make the benefits of renewable energy available for all human beings.

The official conference languages will be Portuguese and English.

For more information about the conference, please visit: www.world-wind.events

Abstracts are invited on the following topics:

A. Energy Storage Technologies

Innovative Batteries Pumped Storage Hydro Hydrogen etc

B. Integration of Wind Power into Energy Systems

Wind Energy Integration into grid Grid strengthening through Grid Friendly Renewable Energy Generation Smart Grid Technologies Managing variability Wind Forecasting Techniques Assessment of Generation Flexibility

C. Integrated Solutions: Round the Clock/Year Renewable Energy Supply

Hybrid Systems both on and off grid 100% renewable energy systems Off-grid Wind Energy Systems Virtual Power Plants Sector coupling Renewable Energy mini grids

D. Supporting Emerging Renewable Energy Markets

National, Regional and International Wind Energy Policies and Regulations New and Innovative Legislation for Increasing Wind and Solar Penetration Development of Wind Markets around the World Finance and Business Models Specific Financing Strategies applied to Brazilian Market Capacity Building, Training and Education Environmental Impacts Impact on Human Health Zero Emission/Zero Carbon Energy Transition

E. Community Power

Community-based Wind and RE Models In the developed world and In the developing world and in emerging economies 100% renewable energy communities

F. Wind Technology

Cutting-edge innovation in Wind Turbine Technology Wind Farm Development New Strategies for Operation and Maintenance of Wind Farms Resource Assessment Supply Chain and Logistics Off-shore Wind Farms

G. Solar and Other Renewable Energy Technologies

Solar Hydro Bioenergy Geothermal

H. Renewable Energy in Transportation

Electric vehicles Biofuels Aviation and shipping Hydrogene

There will also be an “All the Renewables” Session.

Abstracts format:

All abstracts should be written in English, be concise and clearly state results, objectives or key components of the paper – as well as the topic to which it belongs. They should not exceed 500 words and should contain a list of key words. Abstracts should be submitted before 21 May online on www.world-wind.events

Please choose one of the presentation types: Oral presentation/Poster presentation

Important Dates:

Extended Deadline for Paper Abstract Submission: 21 May 2019

Notification of the Accepted Papers to the first Author: 20 June 2019

Deadline for Pre-registration of Authors: 31 August

Early bird deadline: 31 August

Full paper submission during the conference onsite

Organized by: