WINDPOWER 2019: Why we’re celebrating Wind+

American wind power emerged from 2018 stronger than ever, now with the ability to power 30 million homes after eight percent capacity growth last year. The newly released U.S. Wind Industry Annual Market Report, Year Ending 2018 reveals U.S. wind power supports a record 114,000 jobs, over 500 domestic factories, and more than $1 billion a year in revenue for states and communities hosting wind farms. This growth is bringing economic development to all 50 states and farming and factory towns in need of new opportunity– wind is working hard for America!

Wind is also making our power system more reliable and affordable, and it pairs well with other future-oriented clean sources like solar, storage, and hydropower. Because Fortune 500 companies and utility customers are increasingly asking for combined products and services, we are thrilled to celebrate and explore the WINDPOWER 2019 theme, WIND +.

THE VISION OF WIND +

The vision behind this year’s theme is bringing together not just wind workers but stakeholders across other energy sectors, local communities, individual land owners, and corporate energy buyers. It’s up to us, the larger energy sector, to work together by collaborating and leading the way to the cleaner and more reliable power grid of the future.

MORE KNOWLEDGE SHARING ACROSS ENERGY SECTORS

This year’s program focuses on wind energy’s ability to thrive through innovation and collaboration while building alliances to propel the industry forward. A few sessions that incorporate our WIND + theme include:

The opening general session on “The Future Grid driven by Wind, Solar and Storage,”

“Innovating Offshore Wind Technology Leveraging Existing Offshore Energy Advances,”

“The Potential Wind + Storage Roadmap,” and

“Building the Lines to a Clean Energy Economy.”

Speakers include experts from BP, UL, Pattern, Siemens Gamesa, EDF Renewables, DNV GL, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ERCOT, Goldwind, Vestas, EDPR, Ørsted, GE, TPI Composites, Enel, Shell, Apex, E.ON and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. You can view the full agenda here.

JOIN US IN THE ENERGY CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!

The wind industry was founded by visionaries and it continues to embody an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit. And the U.S. wind industry has always recognized the value of working together with partners who help drive our progress forward. I look forward to meeting you in Houston and taking the next step towards powering the future, together!

