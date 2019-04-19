ENGIE North America began construction on the Jumbo Hill Wind Project in Andrews County, Texas

Jumbo Hill will use 57 GE Renewable Energy wind turbines, each with 127-meter rotors and a capacity of more than 2 megawatts. It will have a total capacity of approximately 160 MW,

The total capital investment of the project is about $150 million. During construction, it will employ up to 250 people and will generate significant economic development in the local area. Long-term, the project is expected to employ up to 12 people. The Project is part of the portfolio acquired in 2018 by a subsidiary of ENGIE North America from Infinity Power Partners, a joint venture between Infinity Renewables and MAP Energy.

“ENGIE is thrilled to be announcing our fifth wind project to start construction over the past year,” Emily Cohen, vice president of commercial strategy within ENGIE North America’s wind development team, said. “The construction of the Jumbo Hill Project will take ENGIE North America’s renewable generation built or under construction to more than 1.5 GW of capacity. It is a strong project in a unique location in West Texas, and we expect it to complement and help grow the evolving industries in the region.”

ENGIE North America manages a range of energy businesses in the United States and Canada, including clean power generation, cogeneration, and energy storage.

Jumbo Hill is scheduled to be online by spring of 2020.