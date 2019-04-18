Vattenfall partners with Seaway 7 on Netherlands’ HKZ wind farm

Seaway 7 has been selected by Vattenfall as one of its partners for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 1 & 2 offshore wind farm project. Seaway 7’s envisaged scope of work includes the transport and installation of 76 monopile foundations and the laying of the inter-array cables and will be led from Seaway 7’s main office in the Netherlands. The contract award value related to this project will not be recognised in Subsea 7’s Group backlog until final contractual terms have been agreed.

The HKZ 1 & 2 wind farm is being developed by Vattenfall as the first subsidy-free wind farm in the Netherlands and is located approximately 30 km from the coast in the North Sea. Once fully operational, HKZ 1 & 2 will be capable of supplying 760 MW which will be enough to meet the electricity needs of approximately 1 million – 1.5 million households.

In addition, Seaway 7 has been chosen as one of Vattenfall’s partners for the ongoing tender for the HKZ 3 & 4 offshore wind farm. This would add 76 monopiles and associated array cables to the programme of work, if this development is awarded to Vattenfall by the Dutch Government.

The integrated offshore installation activities for both the HKZ 1 & 2 and HKZ 3 & 4 wind farm projects are planned to be executed in 2022 using Seaway 7’s heavy lift and cable lay vessels, subject to the award of HKZ 3 & 4 to Vattenfall and pending Vattenfall’s Final Investment Decision.

Steph McNeill, SVP Subsea 7 Renewables & Heavy Lifting, said: “We look forward to working collaboratively with Vattenfall as a trusted partner to support the installation of the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farms and help to deliver the first zero-subsidy offshore wind projects in the Netherlands.”