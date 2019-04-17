Industry Association Notes Outstanding Year for Tri Global Energy among U.S. Wind Developers

According to the just-released American Wind Energy Association’s (AWEA) Annual Market Report, Tri Global Energy (TGE) continued as an industry heavyweight, ranking ninth among the top 10 wind developers with new U.S. wind capacity installed in 2018 and first in Texas. The Dallas-based developer, which is marking its 10th anniversary this year, also set a company record during the last 12 months with over 1 gigawatt (GW) of its wind project developments commencing construction, and of these, over 228 megawatts (MW) achieved commercial operations by TGE partners.

According to AWEA, the company represents nearly 40 percent of wind projects under construction or in advanced development in Texas with just over 2,589 MW. Texas leads the nation in wind power projects with just over 6,779 MW under construction or in advanced development and ranks fifth in the world for wind power capacity with nearly 25,000 MW installed.

“Wind development is an important part of the state’s energy success story,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. “Wind energy generation in Texas has led the nation for nearly a decade.

“Texas leadership in wind energy also has meant substantial economic development and impact to local host areas,” Billingsley added. “That includes funds from additional tax revenue, landowner royalties and other contributions, such as the creation of local jobs.”

U.S. wind power capacity increased eight percent in 2018 to 96,433 MW of cumulative installed wind capacity — more than double the capacity the U.S. had in 2010. Billingsley predicts that it won’t take another eight years for today’s capacity to double again. “I think we’re only going to see continued growth — I just don’t see any material slowdowns on the horizon.”

Tri Global Energy (TGE) is a leading developer of wind energy in the U.S. The company is based in Dallas. Founded in 2009, TGE’s goal is to develop clean energy at an affordable cost through the development of community-sponsored, utility-scale renewable energy projects.