India, Denmark to cooperate in offshore wind energy projects

India and Denmark will cooperate in the field of renewable energy, with special focus on offshore wind projects, under a strategic sector cooperation agreement signed between the two countries.

A meeting of the union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave its approval for a cooperation agreement between the ministry of new and renewable energy and Demark’s ministry for energy, utilities and climate.

The two countries also signed a letter of intent to establish an Indo-Danish Centre of Excellence for renewable energy in India.

The cooperation agreement, signed last month, aims to promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy with special focus on off-shore wind. The areas of cooperation include technical capacity building for management of off­shore wind projects, measures to develop and sustain a highly efficient wind industry, onshore as well as offshore; measures to ‘ensure high quality of wind turbines, components, and certification requirements; forecasting and scheduling of off-shore wind.

The Indo-Danish Centre of Excellence in Integrated Renewable Power would work on renewable energy resource assessments with focus on onshore and offshore wind; hybridisation of wind, solar, hydro and storage technologies; integration of renewable energy inch high level of wind energy, testing and R&D; and skill development / capacity building.

The signing of the documents will help in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, an official release said.