Netherlands looks forwards to cooperation in wind power in Vietnam

A delegation from the Netherlands expressed their wish to cooperate with Ba Ria-Vung Tau to develop wind power during a working session with the southern province’s officials on April 12.

The Dutch delegation accompanied Prime Minister Mark Rutte during his official visit to Vietnam on April 9.

Pauline Eizema, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam, introduced the service supply chain for developing offshore wind energy in her country.

During the delegation’s working sessions with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Electricity group, the two sides proposed orientations for offshore wind energy development, she said, noting the Dutch side’s evaluation that Ba Ria-Vung Tau has potential for developing wind power projects.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tuan Quoc said Ba Ria-Vung Tau encourages capable and experienced investors with modern and environmentally friendly technologies to invest in renewable energy projects, especially wind power ones.

Cooperation between Vietnam and the Netherlands is flourishing with the recent establishment of a comprehensive partnership which is hoped to further intensify bilateral relations.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau believes that it is time for the Netherlands to invest in wind power projects, as well as enhancing ties in logistics, trade, customs, agriculture and natural resources-environment in the province, Quoc noted.

Although the province hasn’t zoned areas for offshore wind power development, it is ready to provide the best possible support for investors who want to make investment, he said, adding that a plan on this field will be built soon.-VNA