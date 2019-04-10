Saudi Arabia targets wind power hub transformation

Saudi Arabia has set a target to turn into the most leading market of wind power within the Middle East over the upcoming ten years.

As part of the plan, Saudi Arabia is set to establish 6.2GW of wind capacity by 2028 to amount for 46 percent of the region’s total wind capacity.

Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables analyst Sohaib Malik suggested that “the integration of renewables in Vision 2030’s objectives underlines strong political commitment within Saudi Arabia.”

A report is also anticipating the Kingdom to “fall short” of its 2030 vision for renewable energy, regardless of growth forecasts.