India’s top 9 states by installed wind power capacity

India is at the cusp of a renewable energy revolution. The government has already set an ambitious target to achieve 175 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2022. Keeping the target in mind, states have already started ramping up their installed solar and wind powered capacity. Here, ETEnergyWorldtakes a look at top 9 states by installed wind power capacity.

1.Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tops the list of states with the largest installed wind power generation capacity in the country. The state’s total wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 8,631 Mw while its total installed electricity generation capacity stood at 30,447 Mw at the end of 2018, with wind sector’s share at 28.34 per cent.

2.Gujarat

Gujarat houses the second-largest installed wind power generation capacity in the country. The state’s total wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 6,044 Mw while its total installed electricity generation capacity stood at 31,382 MW at the end of 2018, with the wind sector’s share at 19.25 per cent.

3.Maharashtra

Maharashtra houses the third-largest installed wind power generation capacity in the country. The state’s wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 4,789 Mw while its total installed power generation capacity stood at 43,779 Mw at the end of 2018, with the wind sector’s share at 11 per cent.

4.Karnataka

Karnataka houses the fourth-largest installed wind power generation capacity in the country. The state’s wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 4,584 Mw while its total installed power generation capacity stood at 27,199 Mw at the end of 2018, with the wind sector’s share at 17 per cent

5.Rajasthan

Rajasthan houses the fifth-largest installed wind power generation capacity in the country. The state’s wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 4,300 Mw while its total installed electricity generation capacity stood at 21,833 Mw at the end of 2018, with the wind sector’s share at 20 per cent.

6.Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh houses the sixth-largest installed wind power generation capacity in the country. The state’s wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 4,007 Mw while its total installed electricity generation capacity stood at 23,726 Mw at the end of 2018, with the wind sector’s share at 17 per cent.

7.Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh houses the seventh largest installed wind power generation capacity in the country. The state’s wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 2,520 Mw while its total installed electricity generation capacity stood at 21,873 Mw at the end of 2018, with the wind sector’s share at 11.52 per cent.

8.Telangana

Telangana’s installed wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 128 Mw while its total installed power generation capacity stood at 15,944 Mw at the end of 2018, with the wind sector’s share at 0.80 per cent.

9.Kerala

Kerala’s installed wind capacity at the end of 2018 stood at 53 Mw while its total installed power generation capacity stood at 5,083 Mw at the end of 2018, with the wind sector’s share at 1.04 per cent.

[Source: Bridge to India, Central Electricity Authority]