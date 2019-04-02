GE Renewable Energy secures first Cypress wind power order with Prowind

This is the first order of the Cypress platform, the largest onshore wind turbine for GE in the field. Three Cypress units will be installed in the Bavaria region in South Germany. The two-piece blade design is ideally suited to reduce transportation costs and ease maneuvering at site

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by Prowind GmbH to provide three Cypress units for the Elfershausen project in Germany. This marks the first order for GE’s Cypress platform, the company’s largest onshore wind turbine in the field.

Prowind will operate the three Cypress wind turbines at 4.8MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m and hub heights of up to 150 and 161 meter. The split blades will be produced by LM Wind Power in Spain and the blade tips will be installed on site. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

The Cypress platform revolutionary two-piece blade design is ideally suited to reduce transportation costs and ease maneuvering across the forest of Bavaria, where the turbines will be installed. GE Renewable Energy will also provide a 20-year Full Service Agreement offering data-driven insights, expert recommendations, and advanced field services.

Peter Wells, Onshore Wind CEO for Europe and SSA at GE Renewable Energy said, “we are proud to share this milestone on our new Cypress platform with Prowind, built on a shared commitment to innovation, quality performance, partnership and trust. It’s our first commercial order for Cypress, with multiple commitments in queue to follow, and a future of technology evolution and leadership ahead of us. Wind continues to compete and win, it’s an exciting time, and we look forward to the ongoing journey.”

Johannes Busmann CEO, founder and Owner of Prowind said “the Cypress platform is a great fit for the unique characteristics of the Elfershausen project, thanks to the flexibility it offers in the transportation and the installation of its components and blades. We are happy to be the first ones to install a Cypress with GE and we are excited about this technology and where it can take us in our path towards driving down the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) together.”

Prowind, a leader in the production of clean energy in Germany, already has more than 55MW of installed capacity using GE Renewable Energy equipment. The Cypress platform will add to the number of GE turbines, from 1.5MW to 2.5MW models, that have been powering Prowind sites for more than 10 years.

Prowind GmbH was founded in 2000 as full service provider for wind energy by Johannes Busmann, owner and managing director of the company. Prowind has developed and realized wind farms with more than 220MW in Germany and Canada. Headquarter is in Osnabrück (Germany).