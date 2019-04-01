MHI Vestas To Supply Five V164-9.5 MW Wind Turbines for Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland

With a maximum capacity of 50 MW, and MHI Vestas now confirmed, Kincardine looks to set a new standard in floating offshore wind as the industry advances toward utility scale projects.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind confirms a firm order, signed in 2018 with Spanish developer and construction company Cobra Group, part of the ACS Group, to provide five V164-9.5 MW turbines for the Kincardine floating offshore wind project.

The contract, signed with Cobra’s UK offshore division, Cobra Wind International Limited (CWIL), keeps Scotland at the forefront of offshore wind innovation as the project will be the first floating project in the world to feature wind turbines over 9 MW.

“We are exceptionally proud that the world’s largest floating offshore wind park will feature the V164-9.5 MW turbine,” said MHI Vestas Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Kavafyan. “Bringing our technology and experience to Kincardine in Scotland advances our leadership in floating offshore wind and confirms our long-term commitment to commercial scale, floating offshore wind projects in the future.”

As floating offshore wind accelerates toward its full potential, MHI Vestas anticipates substantial learnings from Kincardine, enabling the turbine supplier to better understand installation and commissioning techniques, main component interactions, and power production.

Kincardine, located 15 km southeast of Aberdeen Bay, will feature five V164-9.5 MW turbines in addition to a single V80-2.0 MW turbine already installed. The six-turbine project will feature Windfloat semi-submersible foundations and be located in water depth of 60-80 metres.

MHI Vestas confirms that the turbines will be installed in spring 2020 and will include a 10-year service and maintenance agreement.

The announcement comes as MHI Vestas readies for installation of another floating offshore wind power project in Portugal, Windfloat Atlantic with developer WindPlus, featuring three V164-8.4 MW turbines.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines. An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.

Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind

• Developer: Kincardine Offshore Wind, Ltd (KOWL). Majority owned by the Cobra Group

• EPC Contractor: Cobra Wind International Limited (CWIL).

• Installation Date: Spring 2020

• Turbines: 5 x V164-9.525 MW + 1 V80-2.0 MW

• Blade tip height: 190 metres

• Foundation: WindFloat (floating, semi-submersible)

• Foundation designer: Principle Power, Inc.

• Project Capacity: 49.625 MW

• Location: Aberdeen Bay, Scotland

• Distance from Shore: 15 km

• Sea Depth: 60-80 metres

• Nominal Voltage: 33 kV

• # of homes powered annually: 35,000

• Expected life: 25 years

• Noteworthy fact: Most powerful wind turbines operating on a floating foundation

ACS is a worldwide reference group for construction, civil works and related services, developing its activity in over 54 countries in key sectors such as Oil & Gas, Infrastructures, Mining, Power & Heat (CCGT) and Energy (Renewable Energy facilities including onshore & offshore wind, tidal, hydroelectric power plants, solar PV and solar thermal –CSP– plants).

ACS, through Cobra, is strongly investing in renewable wind and dispatchable solar thermal energy development; high voltage transmission lines development all around the world; and desalination plants development throughout the Mediterranean.

Cobra is a company within the ACS group of companies which has acquired a strong reputation in the overall market as a strong, reliable and experienced EPC Contractor in Oil & Gas projects and in the Energy and Renewable sectors.

Cobra possesses extensive experience in the development, construction, operation and maintenance of industrial facilities and power plants, but is also known for its strong international presence.