Armenia and Germany to cooperate in renewable energy

Armenia reaches wind energy cooperation agreement with Germany. Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan visited Germany on a 4-day working visit at the invitation of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss issues related to energy policy, namely the development of renewable energy strategy, development and regulation of the sector, including with the use of innovative technologies, the ministry said in a news release.

During the visit Baghramyan had meetings with German lawmakers, officials from the federal ministry of economy and energy, UNIDO and other organizations.

The Armenian acting minister presented the prospects of development of the Armenian energy policy, as well as investment projects.

An agreement was reached with the German side regarding partnership in renewable energy, namely wind power.