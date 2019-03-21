Siemens Gamesa awarded financing certificate for its SG 3.4-132 onshore wind turbine in Brazil

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has been awarded the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) Special Agency for Industrial Financing (FINAME) Certificate for its SG 3.4-132 onshore wind turbine, which is produced in the factory located in Camaçari, Brazil.

This accreditation confirms that Siemens Gamesa produces a product that is compliant with BNDES’ local content and manufacturing process regulations, allowing wind farm project developers to apply for special financing when acquiring the SG 3.4-132 wind turbine.

“This is a very important milestone in our strategy for local production of wind turbines,” said Roberto Prida, Managing Director Onshore Brazil for Siemens Gamesa. “This certification will allow our customers to get competitive financing from BNDES for new wind projects, and we are very proud to deliver this added value as part of our products & solutions portfolio.”

The SG 3.4-132 wind turbine is the fourth SGRE wind turbine localized in Brazil meeting BNDES’ Wind Localization rules. Prior to this turbine, SGRE had localized the G97-2.0, SG 2.1-114, and SG 2.6-114 wind turbine models.

“Having completed four platform localization processes in a period of only five years demonstrates Siemens Gamesa Supply Chain’s outstanding local capabilities to adapt to our customers’ needs and successfully deliver the solutions they need. We are grateful to the suppliers that have invested and are partnering with us, and to our team with its strong execution and innovation mindset,” said Rodrigo Ugarte Ferreira, Procurement Director Onshore Brazil for Siemens Gamesa.

Since 2012, Siemens Gamesa has provided more than 3.1 GW (more than 1,500 units) of output capacity for close to 60 project sites across Brazil. The company has a strong footprint in the country consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.