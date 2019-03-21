E.ON begins Texas wind farm

The project, located in the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) south market, is powered by 48 3,.15-MW wind turbines supplied by the Nordex Group and will generate enough electricity to power more than 45,000 homes. With the addition of Peyton Creek, E.ON will have a total capacity of more than 4,000 MW online in the U.S.

“We welcome Peyton Creek Wind farm to the community,” said Mike Ferdinand, Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director. “This project brings diversification to our local energy sector and creates new investment that will enhance our tax base. We wish them well as they begin construction and operation in our great county.”

E.ON recently completed another South Texas onshore wind farm, Stella, a 201-MW project in Kenedy County, Texas, at the end of 2018.

E.ON announced today Peyton Creek Windfarm, a 151-MW project, located in Matagorda County, Texas, is under construction and it expects to commission the project before the end of 2019.

“Peyton Creek will be our 24th wind project in North America and construction, along with our long-term operation of this project, will deliver clean, low-cost energy to South Texas and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and land lease payments,” said Silvia Ortin, Chief Operating Officer North America.

“We appreciate the support of the local community and are excited to significantly diversify the tax base and employment opportunities in the area,” Ortin added.