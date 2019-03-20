Senvion appoints Neil Robson as Chief Restructuring Officer

Senvion today announced the appointment of Neil Robson as Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO). He will be part of the management board, reflecting the company’s increased focus on securing financing solutions underpinning the implementation of the transformation programme. Neil Robson in his new role as CRO will be an important pillar in the financing discussions required to support the success of the transformation programme initiated in January 2019 by the new management team.

Neil Robson is a partner in restructuring advisory firm THM Partner LLP and has nearly 30 years of experience in operational and financial restructuring, including 15 years in management board or executive positions as CRO or CFO. Prior to his role at Senvion, Neil worked as CRO with Scholz Holding GmbH and Apcoa Parking in Germany and also with BMI Healthcare as a Non-Executive Director and advisor in the UK. Neil is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute for Turnaround. He previously worked for EY and Andersen.

Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion, states: “We are very glad to have Neil join the management board. He brings a lot of experience in successfully managing financial restructuring of companies in different industries, making him a great asset for Senvion and a perfect addition to the management team. We have a clear roadmap to stabilize and strengthen the company in the medium-term, and Neil, in the position of CRO, will drive Senvion’s ongoing financing discussions with key stakeholders.”

