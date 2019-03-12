Suzlon Global Services Limited wins 1st Prize at the prestigious IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award

Award recognizes performance excellence, quality & fostering competitiveness. Massive fleet of 8700+ wind turbines | 12+ GW | 150+ wind power sites under management. Managing assets worth INR ~75,000 crores for customers and their lenders. Managing over 35% of entire Indian wind energy installed capacity. Delivers +97.4% fleet machine availability and 9% higher generation energy generation over previous year.

Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL), a 100% subsidiary of Suzlon Energy Ltd. won the 1st Prize for Service category at the prestigious IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award 2018. The stringent assessment criteria for the award is similar to that of Deming Prize & Malcolm Baldrige Award of USA and follows a rigorous process of evaluation which included 360 degrees approach and included several interactions with all stakeholders – Employees, Management, Customers, Vendors, CSR community and Site Teams. The Award process is a highly structured and transparent system involving individual assessment, consensus meetings and site visits.

SGSL operates and maintains a fleet of 8700+ wind turbines, handling over 12 GW across 150+ sites in 8 states. With rich experience of over two decades, SGSL presently manages 35% of the Indian wind installed capacity delivering over +97% Machine Availability for our 1800+ customers. Suzlon has developed a best-in-class Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. More than 300 sensors in each turbine continuously transmit data 24×7 on secure network to Suzlon’s Monitoring Centre (SMC) where, round-the-clock monitoring and advanced analytics is carried out to enable troubleshooting, identify recurring events, predict likely failure of events and prevent unscheduled downtime. Additionally, SGSL has been developing various Value Added Products and Services to further improve the reliability of the older fleet as well as improve the Annual Energy Production (AEP).

There has been increased thrust on providing mobility solutions to the site teams, in order to enhance the effectiveness of Preventive Maintenance (PM). A mobile app enables technicians to capture all the PM checklist data, while performing tasks in order to have real time input and feedback. It also provides comprehensive overview dashboards to monitor and analyze the progress of Preventive Maintenance (PM) activities of the wind farm. This has greatly improved the quality and timeliness of the PM activities. With consistent focus on the management of huge Grid Network, SGSL has been able to improve the overall performance of the complete Wind Park Facility for the customers.

Commenting on the award, Mr. J P Chalasani, Group CEO, said, “At Suzlon, our focus is on innovation and robust processes to ensure continuous quality improvement to deliver on our promise of service excellence and ensure the best return on investment (ROI) for our customers. Our OMS division has been consistently performing well on various parameters like availability of parts, up skilling of engineers, digitalisation of services, adherence to safety and delivering good results on the operational front. We are the second largest player in the Operations & Maintenance business in India, with over 12 GW assets under maintenance. We have achieved +97.4% fleet machine availability and 9% more energy generation than previous year for our customers. This award is a testament of our efforts and inspires us to continue to work with our stakeholders to deliver quality products and services.”

Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions provider in the world with a global presence across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and Americas. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group is comprised of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE & BSE: SUZLON) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with over two decades of operational track record, the group has a cumulative global installation of over 18 GW of wind energy capacity, over 7,500 employees with diverse nationalities and world-class manufacturing facilities. Suzlon is the only Indian wind energy company with a large in-house Research and Development (R&D) set-up in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. Over 12 GW of the Group?s installation is in India, which makes up for ~35% of the country?s wind installations, making Suzlon the largest player in this sector. The Group is the custodian of over 12 GW of wind assets under service in India making it the 2nd largest operations and maintenance company (over 8,500 turbines) in Indian power sector. The Group also has around 3 GW of wind assets under service outside India.