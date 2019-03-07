Solargis illustrates solar resource assessment for China Concentrated Solar Power projects

Solargis makes solar energy assessment simple, reliable, standardized and transparent, to help solar industry be more efficient and cost-competitive on the energy market. Solar and meteorological data, energy simulation services and consultancy offered by Solargis reduce technical and economic uncertainty of solar energy projects, save costs and increase return on investments.

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plants are capital intensive, but have virtually zero fuel costs, as their fuel is direct sunlight or Direct Normal Irradiance (DNI). Knowledge of quantity, quality and reliability of DNI is essential for accurate analysis of system performance and financial viability of the CSP plant throughout its operation life. Solar irradiance is not under control of plant operator, and variability of sunlight represents one of the greatest uncertainties in the prediction of the power performance.

Solar resource assessment describes characteristic solar radiation conditions based on historical weather data in the form of time-series in high time-resolution. Annual average DNI is a good indicator only for observation of potential annual level in the stage of a pre-feasibility, however there is often large variation of solar radiation values in different seasons through the year, which affect efficiency of the CSP plant significantly.

China has good potential to develop CSP industry in terms of solar resources, but with strong geographic diversification. Abundant direct normal irradiance is found in the Western regions of Inner Mongolia, Tibet, Qinghai, Xinjiang and Gansu. Average annual DNI in these regions varies between 1700 and 2300 kWh/m2. For reliable energy simulation it is critical to know the accurate DNI data, as every small deviation has strong impact on calculation of electricity generated and financial cost.

For a site qualification and yield evaluation of a potential CSP plant, it is highly desirable to have reliable historical time series data of DNI and other weather parameters for at least 10 years. Site-specific satellite data time series are required for the estimate of long-term historical values and to achieve higher accuracy, the data from the models has to be adapted with use of ground measurements acquired for the overlapping period between satellite and ground measurements. To be site-specific, high resolution is required, Solargis historical DNI data have temporal resolution 10-minutes and 30-minutes and grid spatial resolution of 250 m. More detailed information is available at Solargis website also in Chinese language.

Solargis operates online platform and interactive applications that provide fast access to historical, recent, and forecast data for any location, worldwide. We serve our customers in four major domains:

1. Prospection: Screening and benchmarking project sites

2. Evaluation: Optimization of technical design and maximizing the longterm power production

3. Monitoring: Regular evaluation of performance of the power plants

4. Forecasting: Weather data for nowcasting up to 10 days ahead

Recommended steps for solar resource assessment in CSP projects based on satellite data

1. Country analysis:Country map with long-term annual DNI averages

2. Pre-feasibility study: Long-term monthly DNI averages

3. Feasibility study: Historical time series DNI with (sub) hourly values

4. Site qualification: Ground measurement campaign

5. Due diligence: Bankable consultancy report and site adaptation

Working with 1000+ companies in 90+ countries, including the international leaders in photovoltaic and concentrated solar industries, Solargis has been selected by the World Bank and IFC to provide data and services for their operations. In the collaboration with the World Bank Group, Solargis has developed the online Global Solar Atlas. Solargis provided country data and consultancy services for governmental agencies in South Africa, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Throughout the last few years, Solargis delivered data, consultancy services and bankable expert reports for CSP projects around the world, including projects in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. The most recent projects supported by Solargis are Ouarzazate and Midelt in Morocco, Aurora in Australia, Ashalim in Israel, Shams and DEWA in the UAE, and Atacama and Cerro Dominador in Chile etc. Customers appreciate high accuracy and reliability of our data, scientific background of our solutions, user friendly software applications, customized product packages and professional consultancy services.

Solargis data are used also in China’s CSP industry, including projects developed by Guohua Electric, IHW Shouhang, North China Power Engineering, Northwest Electric Power Design Institute, Royal Tech CSP or Tianjin Binhai CSP.

In April 2019, Solargis is releasinga new version of this online software called Prospect. We recognize the importance of China and its leading rolein solar energy development. Therefore, we decided to localize the Prospect app and related documentation also in Chinese language.

Prospect is an all-in-one prefeasibility analysis app for solar power plants. It combines several key features:

High resolution solar radiation and meteorological database

Interactive global maps

Multi language support, including technical reports

Data comparison and reporting facility

Functionality for effective collaboration in teams

