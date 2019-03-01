Senvion secures the first offshore wind farm in the Mediterranean Sea

Italian near shore wind farm to feature ten 3 MW wind turbines. Senvion has concluded a 30-megawatt (MW) contract with Renexia for the first offshore wind farm in the Italian Mediterranean Sea. The wind farm will feature ten Senvion 3.0M122 wind turbines, installed on monopile foundations in a water depth ranging from 3 to 18 metres. Senvion has especially adapted its 3.0M122 wind turbines to the particularly challenging offshore environment and developed a customized installation procedure suitable for near shore wind farm. The installation and the commissioning will take place in 2019. Moreover, Senvion will provide full maintenance services for a period of 5 years with an extension option up to 25 years.

Carlo Schiapparelli, Managing Director of Senvion Italy, states: “We are excited to execute this wind project as it is not only the first offshore wind farm in the Mediterranean Sea, but also showcases Senvion’s capabilities to create tailor-made solutions. This contract underpins Renexia’s trust in our technology and in the expertise of our team to successfully and safely deliver offshore wind projects. In addition, we are pleased to further cement our position in both the onshore and offshore market in Italy.”

David Hardy, Executive Director & CSO of Senvion, adds: “The offshore wind market is diversifying in terms of regions, wind regimes and solutions. This requires from vendors innovative approaches and technologies. For this project, Senvion has been able to leverage its experience, and develop for Renexia an offshore version of its 3.0M122 wind turbine. This modular approach is promising for many offshore markets around the globe.”

Riccardo Toto, Managing Director of Renexia, states: “We are glad to work with Senvion for the first offshore wind farm on the Mediterranean Sea. This project is part of a wider strategy in the wind power industry that Renexia is pursuing in the U.S. through two important projects and also worldwide with many other projects. We are eager to boost the production of clean and sustainable energy in a new market and the cooperation with Senvion is a reward to our skills and capabilities.”