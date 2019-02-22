Bolivia announces the construction of three wind energy plants

The preliminary work on the wind farm project and the design of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the next 90 days. Bolivian President Evo Morales announced the construction of three wind power plants this year, following the signing of a Supreme Decree that authorizes the credit agreement with the Danish Agency for International Development (Danida).

The signature of the Supreme Decree was made in the city of Santa Cruz, with the presence of the Minister of Energy, Rafael Alarcón, deputy ministers, directors of the National Electricity Company (ENDE) and representatives of social organizations.

The total amount allocated to the execution of the three wind farms is more than 156 million euros (176 million 800 thousand dollars approximately) financed by Danida and ENDE through a loan with funds from the Central Bank of Bolivia.

The wind farms Warnes, San Julián and El Dorado will allow the generation of 108 megawatts, which will allow the export of electricity to the outside of the country starting next year.

The San Julián wind farm will be located in the municipality of Cotoca and will have 11 wind turbines, while El Dorado will be built in the municipality of Cabezas with the location of 15 wind turbines, and the Warnes, located in the municipality of the same name, will place four wind turbines.