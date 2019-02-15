Extremadura enters the wind energy age with its first Naturgy wind farm

The wind farm is composed of 15 wind turbines and will contribute to reducing around 120,000 tons of polluting and greenhouse emissions and CO2 emissions throughout its lifetime.

The president of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández, accompanied by the Mayor of Plasencia, Fernando Pizarro, and the General Director of Gas and Electricity of Naturgy, Manuel Fernández, inaugurated this morning the Merengue Wind Farm, the first to be built in the region of Extremadura.

The event was also attended by the director of Generation of Naturgy, Ana Peris, the director of Development of Generation of the company, Carlos González, and the head of Renewable Development in Extremadura of Naturgy, Ana Ruiz.

Also, at the inauguration were present the Minister of Economy and Infrastructure of the Junta de Extremadura, Olga García, the delegate of the Government in Extremadura, Yolanda García, and the President of the Assembly of Extremadura, Blanca Martín, as well as several councilors of the City Council of Plasencia and numerous personalities from the institutional and business sector of the region.

“This wind power plant will make it possible to displace the use of other sources of conventional electricity generation, contributing to reduce around 120,000 tons per year of polluting and greenhouse emissions, and three million tons of CO2 emissions throughout its lifetime. With the development of this project, Naturgy reinforces its commitment to Extremadura. Likewise, this project demonstrates the strong commitment of the company to the increase in renewable generation, contemplated in our Strategic Plan 2018-2022 “, said Manuel Fernández, general director of Gas and Electricity of Naturgy.

For his part, the mayor of Plasencia, Fernando Pizarro, said that “the processing of the wind farm has been a long time work that has required great coordination between the Board and the City Council. It is the first wind farm in Extremadura and the processes were new for the two administrations, thanks to this coordination and the interest of Naturgy, today the Merengue Wind Farm is launched. Today is a day of thanks and hope to continue working together for renewable energy. ”

Merengue Wind Farm

The Merengue Wind Farm has a power of 40 megawatts (MW) and will produce around 155 GWh per year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 44,000 homes. This project has involved an investment of some 40 million euros and during its construction has created approximately 250 jobs.

The wind farm has a total of 15 wind turbines. These are Siemens Gamesa wind turbines of model SG 2.6-126, with a unit power of 2,625 MW and a rotor diameter of 126 meters.

Presence in Extremadura

In addition to the Merengue Wind Farm, the company is developing other projects in Extremadura, such as the Las Jaras photovoltaic plant, located between La Albuera and Badajoz with a power of 50 MW, or the Miraflores photovoltaic plant, in the municipality of Castuera, which will have an installed power of 20 MW.

In addition, Naturgy is studying various projects to develop in the region, which confirms the company’s commitment to Extremadura.

The renewable energy subsidiary of the multinational energy company closed the year 2018 in Spain with an installed capacity in operation of 1,179 MW consolidated, of which 1,012 MW correspond to wind farms, 109 MW to mini-hydroelectric plants and 58 MW to cogeneration and photovoltaic.

The company will build several renewable projects in the coming months in different Autonomous Communities, with which it will double its size before the end of 2019.

Naturgy is making a strong commitment to the increase in renewable generation, reflected in its Strategic Plan, which includes an investment of 1,000 million euros throughout Spain before 2020.