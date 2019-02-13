Nordex Group enters Ukraine wind energy market with a 133 MW wind farm

Nordex has succeeded in entering the Ukrainian wind power market with a major wind turbines order for 133 MW. By the end of this year, the manufacturer will install 34 wind turbines from the N131/3900 series for the construction of the first phase of the “Syvash” wind farm. According to plans, and once completed, the wind farm will total 250 MW. Nordex contract partner is Powerchina Ltd., which will build the wind farm for the local project company SyvashEnergoProm, a joint venture comprising the Norwegian project developer NBT AS and Total Eren, a leading French based renewable energy IPP.

“This order marks the perfect entry into the Ukrainian market. We are looking forward to collaborating with such experienced partners, and are proud that our turbine technology is to be used in what will be the largest wind farm in Ukraine,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex SE.

The wind farm is to be built in the region of Kherson, on the north shore of Lake Syvash. Once the entire 250 MW wind farm is completed after the final construction phase in 2020, it will feed 850,000 MWh of clean electricity a year into the grid and can supply approximately the needs of 100,000 households in the municipality of Rivne, Ukraine.

NBT AS is a developer and operator of utility-scale wind farms in emerging markets. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Oslo, Norway. NBT has operations in Norway, China, Cyprus, Sweden, Singapore and Ukraine. NBT is planning to develop an additional 860 MW wind farms in Ukraine, which are due to be completed within the next three years. For more information, go to www.nbtas.no.

Total Eren has built up a substantial and diversified portfolio of wind, solar and hydroelectric assets representing an installed gross capacity of more than 1,300 MW in operation or under construction worldwide. Through partnerships with local developers, Total Eren is currently developing numerous energy projects in countries and regions such as in Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its objective is to achieve a global net installed capacity of more than 3 GW by 2022. On 1 December 2017, Total S.A, the major energy company, acquired an indirect 23% interest in Total Eren. For more information, go to www.total-eren.com.

The EPC contractors for the Syvash Wind Farm are Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd. (“POWERCHINA”), the largest power plant construction company in the world, ranked no. 182 on the Fortune 500, and POWERCHINA Fujian Engineering Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of POWERCHINA. POWERCHINA possesses the full-range of capabilities, from planning, survey, design and engineering to construction, installation, and operation and maintenance of power and infrastructure projects. POWERCHINA aims to become a top global enterprise in renewable energy. Its business covers 116 countries and the total amount of contracts for projects under construction is more than USD 100 billion.