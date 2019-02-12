Feng Zhao joins GWEC as Strategy Director

Wind Energy expert Feng Zhao has joined GWEC as its new Strategy Director. Zhao is one of the world’s foremost experts on the wind industry, having created and provided industry leading data and advisory services first for BTM Consult, and then for FTI Consulting. His project experience includes advising on global supply chain management, market growth projection, product portfolio development, market entry & exit, regulatory and policy review, O&M, M&A and dispute support.

Feng will now bring his skills to GWEC, where he will provide both strategic direction and create new data, insights and services for GWEC members.

GWEC CEO Ben Backwell said: “We are delighted to attract someone of Feng’s calibre to GWEC. He will provide badly needed strategic insight for our members and help create all kinds of exciting new services and intelligence, as well as helping us to navigate a complex political environment.

Feng, currently located in Denmark, speaks fluent Chinese, English and Danish. As well as contributing to GWEC’s global strategy, Feng will also play a leading role in developing GWEC’s China acitivities.

Zhao said: “With China continuing to take the lead in renewable energy development, Chinese companies taking strategic positions in the international energy industry and continuing technology innovation and consolidation, this is an exciting time for the wind industry. I am looking forward to working with Ben and the team to ensure that GWEC plays a relevant and constructive role in this transformation.”