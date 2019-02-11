MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany by Iberdrola

MHI Vestas will supply up to 52 V174-9.5 MW wind turbines for the Iberdrola offshore wind energy project, the first commercial offshore wind farm to feature the V174 wind turbine.



Iberdrola has named MHI Vestas Offshore Wind as preferred wind turbine supplier for the 476 MW Baltic Eagle wind power project in German waters of the Baltic Sea, off the island of Rügen.

The wind energy project, slated for delivery and installation in 2022 and 2023, will be the first offshore wind farm to feature the V174-9.5 MW wind turbine from MHI Vestas.

“We are extremely proud to launch our V174-9.5 MW turbine with the Baltic Eagle project,” said MHI Vestas CEO, Philippe Kavafyan. “This will be a tremendous opportunity for MHI Vestas to deepen our experience in German waters and notably in the Baltic Sea. We look forward to confirming the order with Iberdrola and readying for installation.”

The announcement is the second preferred supplier agreement between Iberdrola and MHI Vestas since November, when the two companies signed a similar agreement for Vineyard Wind in the US.

Xabier Viteri, Director of Iberdrola Renewables, said, “Baltic Eagle confirms the company’s firm commitment to use technological innovation to deliver utility-scale renewable projects which combat climate change and foster economic and social development in the territories where we operate.”

The project will be the 3rd German offshore wind project for MHI Vestas, following the recently installed Borkum Riffgrund 2 and Deutsche Bucht, scheduled for installation this year. The offshore wind farm is also one of 10 projects in Germany which have been tendered in 2017 and 2018 and which will be installed between 2022 and 2025.

Against the background of the German coalition agreement of 65% of renewable energy in the electricity sector by 2030, today’s announcement comes as Germany’s renewable production eclipsed 40% in 2018, while offshore wind has exceeded 6 GW and is on pace to reach the government target of at least 15 GW of offshore wind by 2030.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines. An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.

Iberdrola is a global energy leader, the main wind power producer and one of the world’s largest electric utilities by market capitalization. The group operates in many countries and supplies power to nearly 100 million people, mainly in Spain, the United Kingdom (ScottishPower), the United States (AVANGRID), Brazil (Neoenergia) and Mexico. With a workforce of 34,000 people and assets worth €110 billion, it filed a turnover of €31.2 billion and a net profit of €2.8 billion in 2017.

Iberdrola leads the energy transition towards a sustainable model through investments in renewable energy, smart grids, large-scale energy storage and digital transformation, offering the most advanced products and services to its customers. Thanks to its commitment to clean energy, it is one of the companies with the lowest emissions and an international benchmark for its contribution to the fight against climate change and the sustainability of the planet, all of which have placed the group in prominent positions on indexes such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good. Iberdrola is considered as one of the world’s most sustainable electricity companies.

Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm

• Developer: Iberdrola

• Installation: 2022/2023

• Power output: 476 MW

• Turbines: V174-9.5 MW from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (Preferred Supplier)

• Homes Powered: equivalent of 450,000 German homes

• Location: Baltic Sea, off the island of Rügen

V174-9.5 MW wind turbines

• A trusted choice from day one, built on the proven 9 MW platform and Vestas technology lineage with minimal design changes

• Configured for worldwide application and engineered for IEC T

• 9.5 MW rated power, with an optimal rotor to generator ratio

• Rotor diameter of 174 metres

• 85 m blades with an optimised, load minimising design profile

• Each blade weighs 35 tonnes, same as the V164-9.5 MW blade

• Swept area of 23,779 m2, more than double the area of the London Eye

• The nacelle is 21 m long, 9 m wide and 9 m high, weighing approximately 390 tonnes

• Approximate hub height of 110 m

• Approximate tip height of 197 m

• One turbine can power 8,600 German homes

• Available for sale now