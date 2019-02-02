EDP Renewables signs a Build & Transfer agreement for a 102MW wind farm project

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has signed a Build & Transfer Agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”).

The agreement enables the development and construction of EDPR’s 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm in the U.S. state of Indiana, which is expected to come online by 2020, when the Build & Transfer Agreement would be completed..

With this new contract, EDPR has now secured 1.1 GW of wind energy agreements in the U.S. for projects to be installed in 2019 and 2020.

Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature.