Bosnia’s Serb Republic invites bids for a 49.5 MW wind farm

Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic is seeking bids for a 50-year concession to build and operate a 49.5 megawatt (MW) wind farm to help Bosnia diversify its energy supply, the Energy Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Bosnia, which generates 60 percent of its electricity from coal-fired power plants and the remainder from hydro power, is seeking to diversify its energy supply and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

With only one 50.5 MW wind farm operational in the Balkan country, several developers are seeking to add around 500 MW in wind capacity in the coming years.

The Grebak wind farm will comprise 15 wind turbines and be located near the southwestern town of Nevesinje, the ministry said in a tender. It is expected to cost about 130 million Bosnian marka ($75.8 million).

Potential bidders need to submit a feasibility study for the project by January 1 as well as elements of the environmental impact assessment, the ministry said.