Japan passes law promoting offshore wind energy

Japan’s Diet enacted on Friday a law to promote offshore wind power generation. The law sets guidelines for building and operating offshore wind farms.

Japan has lagged behind other countries in the field due to a lack of unified rules.

Under the law, the government will set aside around five offshore areas for wind power projects.

Developers will then bid to use the designated areas. Successful bidders will be given the right to use the zones for up to 30 years.

The government expects the law to encourage more developers to start offshore wind power generation.