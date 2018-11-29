Sri Lanka to construct 60MW wind energy and 150MW solar power plants

Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers has approved the procurement process for a policy framework for the construction of solar energy and wind power plants in the island.

A 60 Mwt wind power plant and 150 Mwt solar power plant will be connected to the national grid by 2020.

The proposal was presented by Dr. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, minister of Power and Renewable Energ.

This plan is in accordance with the 2018 – 2037 Long Term Generation Expansion Plan prepared by the Ceylon Electricity Board of 1/3 of the islands power to be generated by non traditional and alternative renewable Energy Sources by 2030.