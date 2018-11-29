Siemens Gamesa to extend the useful life of a customer’s entire fleet of wind turbines in Aragon

The company will implement its life extension program on 264 wind turbines (237.5 MW) located at six wind farms in Aragon.

This program guarantees the availability of the wind turbines until year 30, extending their useful life by ten years. The initial design useful life of a wind turbine is 20 years.

The contract also includes the operation of the turbines and full scope maintenance services

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) reached an agreement with one of its Spanish clients to implement its life extension program on its entire operating fleet, consisting of 264 wind turbines of different models with an average age of 15 years. These turbines are located at six wind farms in the provinces of Zaragoza and Teruel and have a total output capacity of 237.5 MW.

The Life Extension program consists of monitoring and structural upgrades that can guarantee the availability of wind turbines until year 30, extending their estimated useful life by 10 years. This program provides greater control over operation and maintenance costs and streamlines the cost of energy.

In addition, Siemens Gamesa will continue to operate these turbines and provide full scope maintenance services.

“This contract demonstrates the trust placed in us by our customers and the added value of our services. Our company has been in charge of the maintenance of these turbines since they were installed and we will now implement enhancements to extend their useful life until year 30, adding 10 years of income,” said John Paul Larrañeta, Service CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Southern Europe and Africa region.

Siemens Gamesa’s Service business maintains nearly 56,700 MW (onshore and offshore) in 62 countries. Specifically, in Spain the company maintains more than 62 wind farms with a total capacity of 5,900 MW.

Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the wind business: offshore (#1), onshore (#2) and services (#2). In 2017 Siemens Gamesa was the number-one company in the sector, with a 17% share of new capacity installed, according to MAKE Consulting.

Through its advanced digital capabilities, the company offers one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With 89 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines in the onshore and offshore segments. Its order backlog stands at €22.8 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (traded in the Ibex-35 index).

