Iberdrola selects MHI Vestas Offshore Wind as supplier of wind turbines of first U.S. utility-scale offshore wind farm

Vineyard Wind announced that it has named MHI Vestas Offshore Wind as preferred supplier for its 800-MW wind farm in federal waters south of Martha’s Vineyard and approximately 34 miles south of the Cape Cod mainland. The project will include the MHI’s V164-9.5 MW offshore wind turbine.

“MHI Vestas shares Massachusetts’ strategic commitment to affordable offshore wind power and sustainable energy solutions that will benefit future generations,” said Lars Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind. “By driving down the cost of energy through reliable wind-turbine technology.”

“We feel honored to have been selected as preferred supplier for the first large-scale offshore wind project in the United States,” said MHI Vestas CEO, Philippe Kavafyan. “In bringing the V164-9.5 MW turbine to Massachusetts, Vineyard Wind ensures that the Commonwealth will be home to our most recent technology that is extremely well suited to conditions along the eastern seaboard.”

Kavafyan added: “We look forward to partnering with Vineyard Wind to help Massachusetts achieve its climate targets and bring clean energy jobs to the region.”

When the Vineyard Wind project becomes operational, it will reduce Massachusetts’ carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tons per year, or the equivalent of removing 325,000 cars from state roads while offering $3.7 billion in energy-related cost savings to the New England region over the life of the project.

Vineyard Wind continues to advance through the permitting process toward the onset of construction in 2019 and operations by 2021 following the award and execution of long-term contracts between the company and Massachusetts’ electric distribution companies.