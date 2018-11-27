Vestas secures 52 MW EPC wind energy contract from Jordanian auction

Vestas has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) wind turbines order for the 52 MW Tafila wind farm in Jordan. The order was placed by Daehan Wind Power, a special-purpose company co-invested in by the South Korean utility Korean Southern Power (KOSPO) and Daelim Energy.

The contract includes the supply, transport, installation and commissioning of 15 V136-3.45 MW wind turbines and it is Vestas’ fourth EPC contract for utility-scale wind parks in the country.

“This comprehensive EPC contract reinforces our leadership in the Jordanian wind energy market and demonstrates our project management expertise and broad range of auction capabilities. We are grateful to partner with Daehan and we are pleased to increase our contribution to Jordan’s transition to renewable energy sources”, highlights Rainer Karan, General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean Eastern Cluster.

The order includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park, while turbine delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2019, whilst commissioning is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

Byung-hee Min, Vice President of Overseas Business Department of KOSPO and Chairman of Daehan Wind Power Company, said “Thanks to the Vestas’ cooperation, we took a first step into the Jordanian renewable energy market and KOSPO will be able to demonstrate the know-how accumulated in the construction and operation from domestic wind power plants”.

In-Gyu Kim, Vice President of Daelim Energy and Vice Chairman of Daehan Wind Power Co., said “To take a first step into a new market is always challenging, and in this project we had to negotiate with a wide range of stakeholders. I am pleased that Daelim Energy has made this project successful with our partners. We will do our best to advance into overseas markets such as South America, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa”.

Vestas pioneered wind energy in Jordan in 1996 and remains the market leader with more than 55 percent of the country’s total wind capacity.