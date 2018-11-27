Senvion’s total wind power order book in India exceeds 1 GW

Senvion has signed a conditional 300 MW wind farm contract with alfanar on the supply and installation of 131 Senvion 2.3M130 wind turbines for the Bhuj Wind Energy Project. alfanar is one of the leading developers for clean energy in Asia, Africa and Europe. The wind energy project in Gujarat is part of the Round 5 bidding of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited – a company of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

The project scope includes a full EPC and will be commissioned in the second quarter of 2020. alfanar and Senvion also signed a 10-year comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) contract. When connected to grid, this project will generate enough clean power to supply the power needs of almost 290,000 households.

David Hardy, Executive Director and CSO of Senvion, said: “We are very pleased to have signed another order with alfanar. The order shows alfanar’s confidence in Senvion’s product portfolio and its suitability for different requirements. Senvion is proud of its contribution towards the vision of the Indian government to achieve an installed capacity of 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022.”

Jamal M. Wadi, CEO of alfanar Energy, said: “We have been advocating green energy and acknowledging its importance in mitigating the challenges of global warming. Our sustained partnership with Senvion, a leader in the wind energy segment, helps us in this green endeavour. We have a great working relationship with them and hope to continue this going forward.”

Wasim Mallouhi, VP – Growth & Strategy, alfanar, added: “We are committed to becoming a major player in the Indian wind power market and it is key for us that our partner matches our ambition with capability and expertise. With Senvion, we believe we have the best lifecycle value contribution, allowing us to rapidly build up bankable, profitable wind power projects.”

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, said: “We thank alfanar for the trusting cooperation. To have won an experienced and leading company as alfanar is an important recognition for Senvion. We are very glad to further expand our market presence in India with such a highly respected partner. ”

In 2018 Senvion India has built up a total turbine order book (firm and conditional) that now exceeds 1 GW of future installed capacity and additional supporting service contracts.