Vietnam Wind Energy Summit 2019 | 13-14 March, Pullman Hanoi, Vietnam

The Vietnam Wind Energy Summit 2019 will be held on March 13th – 14th in Pullman Hanoi, Vietnam. The summit will include the Conference, Exhibition, Sub-forum and project match-making forum, which will create an idealistic platform for the international players to connect with the local firms in Vietnam.

The Prime Minister of Vietnam approved the amendment and revision of the wind tariffs as per Decision No. 37/2011/QD-TTg issued on September 10 on support mechanisms for the development of wind power projects in Vietnam. Under the revision, the FIT for wind power projects will be increased to 8.5 US cents/ kWh for onshore and 9.8 US cents/kWh for offshore/nearshore respectively, which will make the investors and developers turn back and the distressed deals may be feasible again.

To further push forward the wind power development in Vietnam and facilitate the collaboration between local developers and international investors, Neoventure International is planning the Vietnam Wind Energy Summit 2019 (VWES 2019), which will be scheduled on 13-14 March, 2019 in Pullman Hanoi, Vietnam. VWES 2019 will combine with Conference, Exhibition, Project Match-Making Forum creating a one-stop business matching platform for all industry players to share their knowledge and to expand business contacts in Vietnam’s rapid growing wind energy sector.

VWES 2019 Highlights

– 30+ Exhibitors

– 20+ Hours of Networking

– 30+ Professional Speakers

– 300+ Participants

VWES 2019 Schedule Planning

Conference & Exhibition (13-14 March, 2019)

-300+ professional participants from Government & Regulators, Power Utilities, IPPs, Project Developers, EPC Contractors, etc.

-30+ exhibitors will showcase the advanced technologies, produces and capacities.

-The best opportunity to learn first-hand information and explore business in Vietnam’s wind sector

Project Match-Making Forum (13-14 March, 2019)

-The ideal occasion for project owners, sponsors and other potential partners to host one-on-one discussion for potential cooperation to kick-start the development of the wind project.

About Neoventure

Neoventure Corporation is an independent investment advisory agency based in China assisting international investors identify investment opportunities in emerging market. The footprints of Neoventure’s business spread across the region inclusive of some of the hottest investment destinations as China, India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Laos PDR, Indonesia, Nepal and elsewhere.

The main focus of Neoventure’s business is in the power infrastructure sector. Neveoventure has been following the development of Vietnam’s infrastructure sector since 2010. We have successfully organized 3 renewable energy investment in Hanoi, HCMC and Nha Trang respectively in the past 2 years with a total number of participants exceeding 1,000 and successfully advised two renewable energy acquisition deals in the past 6 months with the total capacity of 349MW.

Neoventure is dedicated to supporting keen investors and developers for successful development and investment in Vietnam’s renewable energy sector.