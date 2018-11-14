Enercon eyes 1.1 GW Swedish wind energy from 2020

German wind energy producer Enercon will proceed with a plan to build up to 1.1 GW of wind power capacity at Markbygden in northern Sweden, with an initial grid connection from 2020.

“We have already started working on the local infrastructure and aim to connect the first turbines to the grid in 2020 and complete the project in 2021,” Pamela Lundin, head of Enercon’s Swedish operations, told Montel on Wednesday.

The firm initially received permission to build up to 440 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1.3 GW, but plans have since been adjusted, she added.

“There will now be around half that number of units as the individual turbine output will be almost double that of the original plan. We don’t yet know the exact capacity, but it will be between 850 MW and 1.1 GW,” Lundin said.

The project is phase two of a larger wind power development at Markbygden, which may total 4 GW and produce 9 TWh each year if fully developed.

Enercon acquired this part of the project from Swedish developer Svevind in 2016.

